Changes on the way to pay delinquent real estate taxes in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the deadline to pay for 2020 delinquent real estate taxes approaches in Cabell County, people who are used to paying with a card or a check will have to adjust starting next month.

“I know it’s inconvenient, but we have to take cash or money orders at that point,” Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

Starting on Oct. 5, payment will only be accepted through a cashier’s check, money order, or cash.

No personal checks, credit or debit cards will be allowed.

Since the deadline is Nov. 1, this gives the sheriff’s office about a month to make sure all credit and debit card payments are legit. It also allows enough time for personal checks to clear.

“People that have figured out a way or tried to manipulate the system is why we’re doing this,” Zerkle said.

Zerkle says they’ve run into issues with insufficient funds from personal checks in the past, and more recently credit card disputes.

“Last year what would happen to us is someone came in at the last minute, paid with a credit card and then after the deadline on the tax sale-- they reversed the charges, they reversed the payment on the credit card,” Zerkle said.

If you’re set on paying with a card or check, Zerkle says make the payment sooner rather than later.

Your current taxes are not affected by this. You can still pay those with credit and debit cards, as well as personal checks.

