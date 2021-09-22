ChiliFest cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

That information was released Wednesday afternoon by event organizers. ChiliFest 2021 had been scheduled Saturday, Oct. 2.

According to a news release, “event organizers cited not only the safety of our community but also do not want to jeopardize the health of participants or the vast number of volunteers needed to run the event.”

ChiliFest is the main fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of the Tri-State, which serves children dealing with serious health issues, as well as their families.

ChiliFest was launched in 1983.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.