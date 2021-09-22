Advertisement

ChiliFest cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in...
ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

That information was released Wednesday afternoon by event organizers. ChiliFest 2021 had been scheduled Saturday, Oct. 2.

According to a news release, “event organizers cited not only the safety of our community but also do not want to jeopardize the health of participants or the vast number of volunteers needed to run the event.”

ChiliFest is the main fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of the Tri-State, which serves children dealing with serious health issues, as well as their families.

ChiliFest was launched in 1983.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gallia County sheriff says one person is dead and another has been detained.
One dead in southeast Ohio shooting
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
A driver lost control Tuesday morning along 3rd Avenue and crash his vehicle into a tree.
Driver hits tree, police find drug paraphernalia inside vehicle
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
A trooper escorts one of the escapees to a cruiser.
All escaped juveniles now in custody

Latest News

Yeager Airport canine expected to get a helping hand
Yeager Airport canine expected to get a helping hand
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,734 new cases, 26 additional deaths reported
FBI rolls out new initiative to fight hate crimes
FBI rolls out new initiative to fight hate crimes