Clendenin hopes to annex area around new elementary school

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clendenin lost its elementary school more than five years ago during devastating flooding. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the town now hopes to have the new school inside their city limits once again.

“This would allow for the school to be part of Clendenin. The DEP supports it, apparently all the neighbors support it, the Board of Education supports it,” Carper said.

Carper said the town hopes to annex the road area around the school. That topic will be brought to the county commission meeting on Thursday.

“It’s about a little less than a mile on what we call Elk River Road, (U.S.) 119 south of Clendenin,” Carper said.

Having the school inside the town’s limits helps the city but also the school by providing essential city services and city police protection.

This would allow municipal police officer to answer calls at the school, provide basic protection and patrol the area around the new school,” Carper said.

The new consolidated Bridge - Clendenin Elementary School is expected to open sometime in 2022.

“I think the important thing is Clendenin really got a raw deal with the flood. It’s been six years. Those schools should have been built two and three years ago,” Carper said.

He said this would also allow a resource officer from the Clendenin Police Department to be at the school.

