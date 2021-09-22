COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,734 new cases, 26 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 22, 2021, there are currently 15,280 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

For the first time since early July, West Virginia’s active case count has dropped for five consecutive days.

Officials announced Wednesday that the active case count is down 48.6 percent from its peak in just five days.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Jefferson County, a 43-year old male from Roane County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old male from Nicholas County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Wirt County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 98-year old female from Morgan County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from McDowell County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 57-year old female from Wirt County, a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old female from Hardy County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 81-year old female from Pocahontas County.

Since the last update, 26 additional COVID-related deaths have been reported along with 1,734 new cases.

“For the first time ever, we have 1,000 people in the hospital in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice Wednesday during a press briefing updating the public on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

280 COVID-19 positive patients are in the ICU units and 168 are currently on ventilators, according to WV DHHR data.

1,991 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the state.

The Governor said Wednesday despite the additional deaths and hospitalizations, West Virginia may finally be turning the corner with the latest surge brought on by the Delta variant.

36 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are currently color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicting a high infection rate.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice reported that, per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 90 school outbreaks in 33 counties with 921 confirmed cases.

A total of 54 county school systems have either face covering requirements or a criteria for requiring face coverings. Only one county – Pocahontas County – does not have a face covering requirement at this time.

There are now three active outbreaks associated with churches throughout West Virginia. The churches are located in Monroe, Raleigh, and Wayne counties. Additionally, there are now 84 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Meanwhile, there are now 292 active inmate cases and 79 active staff cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 60 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Also on Wednesday, Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) Director Jim Hoyer announced that West Virginia officials recently identified a discrepancy in vaccination data being provided to the state by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), specifically related to the federal pharmacy program.”Since the first part of May, the CDC has been double-counting the numbers that they send us related to the federal pharmacy program,” Hoyer said. “So it has made a significant impact on our numbers.”

Updated vaccination numbers are now available on the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard and show that 991,761 of the 1,557,837 (63.7%) West Virginians who are currently vaccine-eligible have, in fact, been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 935,803 of these 1,557,837 (60.1%) eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Justice also offered a reminder of his announcement Monday that the State will be implementing a new initiative called “Saving Our Care” to ensure the stability of hospitals and nursing homes.

Saving Our Care will provide staffing assistance and financial help to hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities to keep workforce levels up. The program will also provide financial assistance to hospitals that have to defer elective procedures.

The initiative will also include 24/7 monitoring and communication with hospital leaders, including a statewide monitoring system for all hospitals and long-term care facilities.”We absolutely will step up and help our hospitals because helping our hospitals helps protect our people,” Gov. Justice said.

With case numbers now on the decline for the first time in months, and with hospitalizations and deaths expected to soon begin decreasing as well, the Governor and members of the Pandemic Response Leadership Team hope the Saving Our Care initiative will only need to be in place for the next three to six weeks.

