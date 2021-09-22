Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement

GALLIPOLIS & IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two Ohio businesses that have shared the same name for decades are in a legal battle. Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis is suing the Shake Shoppe in Ironton for trademark infringement

According to court documents, the owners of the Gallipolis location say the Ironton Shake Shoppe has been illegally using their name and logos. They are asking a judge to award them Ironton Shake Shoppe’s profits dating back to 2019 for the alleged damages, and for the Ironton Shake Shoppe to stop using the name and logos.

Shake Shoppe has been a staple here Gallipolis for decades ever since the Snedaker family opened the doors in the mid 1950s. It is now owned by the third generation of Snedakers.

In Ironton, you’ll find a Shake Shoppe on its fourth set of owners, Robby Brown and Maddie Cogan.

“Ironton is a city built on tradition. We have so many traditions we value here, and this is one of them. It’s part of the fabric of our local community,” Brown said.

At both locations, you’ll find the same imagery customers have come to know for years. Brown says, when he got a cease and desist letter in April of 2020 from the owners of the Gallipolis shop, he was shocked and confused.

“It very much caught us off guard. We knew there was a Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis and we knew that there has been a Shake Shoppe in Ironton for years and years. So, it really kind of caught us way off guard,” Brown said.

Brown said they kept on using the name and logos, but then came the lawsuit in April. The owners in Gallipolis claim the Shake Shoppe name and logos belong to them.

WSAZ spoke with the original owner of Ironton Shake Shoppe, Frances Salisbury, who opened the restaurant with her husband Wendell in the mid-1950s. She says her shop was among six local Dairy Queens in Southeast Ohio that decided to break off from the company and start their own ice cream parlors. Salisbury says they acted as a group and all of their locations rebranded as Shake Shoppe.

WSAZ found documents showing Shake Shoppe Franchises Inc. was registered with the Secretary of State’s office in 1968, with the Ironton owner’s signature listed alongside the original owner in Gallipolis.

Salisbury says the same logos being used today were being used as early as 1955, and she would not like seeing the original name and logos changed in Ironton after being a staple for so long.

“It would be disheartening, because to me, that Shake Shoppe has had fun times and good food, and I’d hate for that to go away,” Salisbury said.

She isn’t alone. Many customers in Ironton are upset.

“I think it’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. There’s not one person who would leave Gallipolis to come down here to this Shake Shoppe from all the way up there,” said Les Boggs.

This complicated case will play out in federal court. Ironton’s owners say they just regret that a timeless tradition has come to this.

“We never wanted to be enemies with any other Shake Shoppe. There are Shake Shoppe’s with different branding across the whole country, and so we would like to live at peace with our other small business owners and that’s our goal here. We would love to settle this outside of court and get this behind us,” Brown said.

WSAZ reached out to the owners of the Gallipolis Shake Shoppe. Their attorneys say they will not be making a comment outside of court. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for May 2023.

