Gov. Beshear reports 4,418 new COVID cases, 52 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,418 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 665,994 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 11.66% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,273 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 52 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday, including a 34-year-old. That brings the state total to 8,422.

As of Wednesday, 2,257 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 651 are in the ICU, and 453 are on ventilators.

