Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gallia County sheriff says one person is dead and another has been detained.
One dead in southeast Ohio shooting
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
A driver lost control Tuesday morning along 3rd Avenue and crash his vehicle into a tree.
Driver hits tree, police find drug paraphernalia inside vehicle
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
A trooper escorts one of the escapees to a cruiser.
All escaped juveniles now in custody

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year
LOVAL NEWS LIVE: Update on Gabby Petito case
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop