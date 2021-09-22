Advertisement

Person wanted in connection with copper theft incident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Troopers need your help finding a person wanted in connection with a copper theft incident that left hundreds of Frontier customers without service last week in the Sissonville area of Kanawha County.

West Virginia State Police troopers say the person was driving a white pickup truck.

If you have any information about the driver or where the truck may be located, you’re asked to call state police.

