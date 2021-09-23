Antique, vintage & repurpose show set Friday, Saturday

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A free and fun event is happening this weekend at the Red Barn Market Place in Winfield.

The Antique, Vintage and Repurpose show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25.

Organizers say vendors from the area save items all year long for the show.

A car swap meet will be happening at the same time. The show is happening at the Winfield Riding Club located at 5499 state Route 34 in Winfield.

