Chilifest postponed until 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ NewsChannel 3 is sad to announce that the 2021 Chilifest in downtown Huntington has been cancelled.

Ron Smith, longtime RMH board member and founder of ChiliFest, says the difficult decision has been made to postpone the festival until next year.

“Ron, our Board, and Staff, are all committed to doing what’s best for our COVID frontliners. Our mission is to serve sick children, and we don’t want to cause any more burden for our healthcare workers and first responders – we rely on them.”

“ChiliFest is our primary fundraiser, and we cancelled last year due to COVID as well. We hope that you’ll agree with our decision, and make a donation “in lieu of ChiliFest” for the health of our community and the sick children we serve at Ronald McDonald House.”

“Thank you for your continued support.”

ChiliFest is the West Virginia State Chili Championship sanctioned by the International Chili Society and the largest downtown Huntington outdoor festival.

WSAZ, also raises funds for WSAZ Children’s Charities as well as the Ronald McDonald House and has been a proud presenting sponsor of ChiliFest for all 37 years.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.