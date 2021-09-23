COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,477 new cases, 25 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 23, 2021, there are currently 15,177 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 25 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,492 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Taylor County, a 57-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old female from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 59-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Lincoln County, a 57-year old male from Marshall County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Wirt County, a 64-year old female from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, and a 90-year old male from Cabell County.

1,477 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in West Virginia to 228,983.

1,991 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the state.

hospitalizations hit a new record high in West Virginia Wednesday, reaching exactly 1,000 according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

“For the first time ever, we have 1,000 people in the hospital in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said Wednesday during a press briefing updating the public on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(We’re) seeing a lot of pressure on the children’s hospitals for admission. It’s COVID but it’s also other respiratory issues,” Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association said. “The bottom line here in West Virginia, the total number of pediatric admissions for COVID, is very, very small.”

280 patients have been admitted to the ICU and 168 COVID positive patients are on a ventilator.

W.Va. reaches new high record of hospitalizations, while case totals decline quickly

22 counties are currently color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (102), Berkeley (688), Boone (201), Braxton (198), Brooke (131), Cabell (951), Calhoun (68), Clay (69), Doddridge (56), Fayette (328), Gilmer (40), Grant (152), Greenbrier (257), Hampshire (217), Hancock (227), Hardy (153), Harrison (798), Jackson (216), Jefferson (358), Kanawha (1,073), Lewis (197), Lincoln (144), Logan (344), Marion (498), Marshall (310), Mason (208), McDowell (220), Mercer (632), Mineral (307), Mingo (349), Monongalia (395), Monroe (115), Morgan (126), Nicholas (246), Ohio (272), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (80), Pocahontas (35), Preston (386), Putnam (556), Raleigh (672), Randolph (172), Ritchie (138), Roane (123), Summers (99), Taylor (137), Tucker (42), Tyler (109), Upshur (260), Wayne (412), Webster (77), Wetzel (151), Wirt (50), Wood (732), Wyoming (247). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

201,314 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55 percent are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

