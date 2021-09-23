Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations average $75,000

By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – Contracting COVID-19 can cost you a lot.

Nonprofit group Fair Health released its new analysis of insurance claims and found the average bill for COVID patients in the hospital is about $75,000.

The number jumps tremendously if there are any complexities – use of ventilators or days in an intensive care unit. Those cases cost four times more, averaging more than $300,000.

The nonprofit found even if you are not admitted into the hospital, you could pay hundreds of dollars or more to cover things like lab work, radiology and cardiography procedures.

According to Fair Health, patients with insurance pay an average of about $1,000 for that sort of visit, while uninsured patients frequently pay more than $2,500.

