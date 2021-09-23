Crash closes U.S. 119 North

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – U.S. 119 North (Corridor G) is closed late Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sand Plant Road, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m.

There’s no word on possible injuries.

South Charleston Police officers are on the scene, and debris is reported in the roadway.

