Double murder case headed to grand jury

A witness testifies in a double murder case in Huntington, West Virginia, involving suspect...
A witness testifies in a double murder case in Huntington, West Virginia, involving suspect David Lee Ross.(WSAZ/Grover Tadlock)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people last month had his preliminary hearing Thursday inside a Cabell County courtroom.

Probable cause has been found, and now the case heads to a grand jury.

David Lee Ross is charged with two counts of murder from a shooting that happened Aug. 27 on Oney Avenue in Huntington.

On Thursday, the judge heard testimony from the arresting officer, Ross’s girlfriend, as well as Andrea Music, who witnessed the incident.

Prosecutors say Ross shot into a car with several people inside, including teenagers. The defense, however, said it was in self-defense and called on witnesses, saying Ross was shot at first before he returned fire.

Two other people were shot in the car but survived. Ross has not been charged in their shootings at this time.

