Fall’s cool debut

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It didn’t take the autumn season long to flex it’s cool and breezy muscles! Gusty Tuesday afternoon showers chased the summer warmth away (highs made 83 in Charleston yet with an earlier arrival of rain only 72 in Huntington) ushering in a cooler brand of air by evening. The 10-20 degree drop in temperature after the rain saw temperatures drop into the low 60s by late day-evening. The risk of severe weather that we noted was a possibility grazed southeastern Kentucky (Floyd and Knott counties) then scooted into Northern WV where power lines were downed in parts of Ritchie, Pleasants and Taylor Counties WV.

Left behind the daylight action a sporadic light shower pattern has set in after dusk paving the way for a cloudy, cool and at times damp overnight. While overnight lows will dip down to 50 for the school bell on Thursday morning, it will feel 40s with a grey overcast and patchy mist at dawn. Thursday’s morning gloomy skies will slowly lend themselves to at least some partial afternoon sun. Highs will be back into the mid-60s, 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Friday thru the weekend will feature some very nice fall weather with crisp morning (dew and fog common) and mild afternoon with sunshine. Right now it is a flip of the coin whether we get a Saturday shower as a weak front passes. Highs in the 70s will make up for the cooler lows in the 40s.

Next week looks fine to have a vacation though we will have to see if mid-late week showers advertised by a few of our super-computers come to fruition!

So enjoy the Apple Fest in Jackson and Sorghum Fest in West Liberty and Live on the Levee in Charleston this first weekend of fall ahead!

