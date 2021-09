HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Wild Ramp will hold its annual Farm-to-Table Dinner on Saturday, October 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Limited tickets are available for $75/person at wildramp.org.

The Farm-to-Table Dinner is The Wild Ramp’s largest fundraiser, and proceeds benefit the market’s community programs and sustainability.

