Five Kentucky children with COVID-19 on ventilators

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said he has now deployed 505 Kentucky National Guard members to 29 hospitals throughout the state, expanding the Guard’s presence by 94 members and to four more hospitals.

“This is the largest deployment of the Kentucky National Guard for a health care crisis in the commonwealth’s history,” said Gov. Beshear. “We continue to hear from our hospitals how much these incredible professionals help.”

As of today, 64 of 96 Kentucky hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages, and 130 adult ICU beds are available statewide. Five Kentucky children with COVID-19 are currently on ventilators.

Already this week, 90 acute care hospitals have administered 4,385 monoclonal antibody treatment courses. Kentucky will receive 4,960 treatments for the entire week.

“We see these being very popular with folks who don’t want to get vaccinated, but the moment they get sick, want to get the monoclonal antibodies,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m just trying to tell you: There’s not going to be enough. Don’t put yourself in the position where you show up hoping to get these and we’ve run out.”

Gov. Beshear said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization yesterday for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a single booster dose to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series in specific populations.

Today, Gov. Beshear reported 2,667,900 Kentuckians have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning 70% of all eligible Kentuckians (those 12 and older) have received at least one dose.

The COVID-19 cases information is as follows:

Cases: 4,099

Deaths: 44

Positivity Rate: 11.33%

Hospitalizations: 2,223

Intensive Care Admittances: 625

On Ventilators: 424

From March 1 to Sept. 22, 2021, 86.7% of COVID-19 cases, 92.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 84.6% of COVID-19 deaths have been among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.

