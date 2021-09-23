Former town recorder pleads not guilty to embezzlement charges

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The former town recorder for New Haven on Thursday pleaded not guilty to several counts of embezzlement.

Dawn “Roberta” Hysell faces 13 felony counts, 7 of which are embezzlement charges.

Hysell was also the police clerk for the town of New Haven.

She is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from the town between January 2015 and July 2020. It is alleged by prosecutors she was working with others to embezzle.

Earlier this month, we reported that Jessica Greene, the former New Haven Payroll Administrator, pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $25,000 from the town.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, and a trial date is set Feb. 8.

