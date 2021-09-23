Advertisement

Former town recorder pleads not guilty to embezzlement charges

The former town recorder for New Haven on Thursday pleaded not guilty to several counts of...
The former town recorder for New Haven on Thursday pleaded not guilty to several counts of embezzlement.(WTOC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The former town recorder for New Haven on Thursday pleaded not guilty to several counts of embezzlement.

Dawn “Roberta” Hysell faces 13 felony counts, 7 of which are embezzlement charges.

Hysell was also the police clerk for the town of New Haven.

She is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from the town between January 2015 and July 2020. It is alleged by prosecutors she was working with others to embezzle.

Earlier this month, we reported that Jessica Greene, the former New Haven Payroll Administrator, pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $25,000 from the town.

Former city employee pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $25,000

A pre-trial hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, and a trial date is set Feb. 8.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
The Gallia County sheriff says one person is dead and another has been detained.
One dead in southeast Ohio shooting
ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in...
ChiliFest cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement

Latest News

James Mathis, 26, of Huntington, is charged with wanton endangerment in connection with an...
Man arrested in connection with shooting
Andy shares your weather photos | Sept. 23
Andy shares your weather photos | Sept. 23
National Stuttering Association on Studio 3
National Stuttering Association on Studio 3
Farm-to-Table dinner with The Wild Ramp
Farm-to-Table dinner with The Wild Ramp