Golden Eagles shut out Battlers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Charleston Golden Eagles got their fifth win of the season by blanking the Alderson Broaddus Battlers 5-0 Wednesday afternoon at the Welch Athletic Complex. UC scored twice in first half with goals by Alejandro Larrayoz and Ploutarchos Alonefti then they added three more in the second half. Larrayoz scored his second and so did Eduardo Barros and Alex Towney.

Charleston is now 5-1 this season and they play at Frostburg State next Wednesday. Here are the highlights from the win.

