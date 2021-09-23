Grieving father seeks clues in killing of daughter, her spouse in Utah

MOAB, Utah (KSTU) - A father is seeking clues from the community after his daughter and her spouse were murdered outside of Moab, Utah more than a month ago.

No suspects have been named in the murder of the newlyweds.

“We don’t feel safe. Moab is crying out a plea that we do not feel safe” is the message Sean-Paul Schulte has been hearing from some local residents.

It’s been roughly five weeks since the bodies of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found in the La Sal mountains outside of Moab.

In the weeks since, Kylen Schulte’s father Sean-Paul has taken it upon himself to try and get some answers.

“All I did was just provide a venue for local folks to come down and tell me clues,” he said.

Each day, he puts up what he calls his clue booth at a park in Moab. From there, he hopes people will come out.

“Over two weeks, I probably got 30 or 35 clues, and you know, maybe only four or five of them were not really good clues,” Sean-Paul Schulte said.

He takes the clues and calls them in either to the Grand County Sheriffs Office or the FBI tip line.

With no publicly named suspect or significant update from law enforcement over the past few weeks, Sean-Paul Schulte doesn’t want this case to go cold.

“I want everyone - I want the hikers, the bikers, the Jeepers - I want everyone to think and double check your dashcam and remember the girls were missing on the 13th of August and found on the 18th of August, so let’s focus on the mountain during those times,” he said.

The most recent update from law enforcement came last week but didn’t reference anything specific pertaining to the double-homicide investigation.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office, who’s handling the investigation, discredited the timelines between the couple’s murder and when Gabby Petitio and Brian Laundrie were in town.

The sheriff’s office would not share how they came to this conclusion, so for now Sean-Paul Schulte is seemingly leading the charge on the ground and keeping people aware on social media.

“I mean, we need real clues that can identify a suspect, not, you know, Gabby and Brian were close to us,” he said.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said they’re continuing to follow up on leads and tips.

