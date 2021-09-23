Man arrested in connection with shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection with an August shooting in Cross Lanes that seriously injured another man, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

James Mathis, 26, of Huntington, is charged with wanton endangerment. Deputies say Mathis was arrested Tuesday by West Virginia State Police in Wayne County.

The shooting happened Aug. 14 along Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes. The victim had been shot in the chest.

Investigators say the incident happened after a dispute between the two men about a debt.

Mathis is in custody in the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000.

