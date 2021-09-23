Advertisement

Mom tells son to keep mask on, so he wears it for school picture

Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took that to heart even when it came time for his school picture.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Elementary school student Mason gets an A+ for listening to mom.

Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what.

Mason took that to heart even when it came time for his school picture.

Here’s how it all went down, according to mom’s Facebook post.

Photographer: Ok, take your mask off.

Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody.

Photographer: I'm sure it's ok to take it off for your pictures.

Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

Photographer: Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?

Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!

Photographer: Ok, say cheese!

“I’m so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day,” Peoples said in her post.

Mason’s rule-following led to an outpouring of support on social media, according to his mom.

“Many of you have reached out to ask how you can send money for gifts, ice cream, or Mason’s college scholarship fund,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been sent up for Mason.

