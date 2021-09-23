National Stuttering Association on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The National Stuttering Association is the largest non-profit organization in the world dedicated to bringing hope and empowerment to people who stutter.

Dawn and Bryan’s local chapter of the NSA serves the tri-state area. Meetings occur the first Thursday of the month and are open to all. The chapter meets at at 6:30 p.m. at Marshall University’s campus in Smith Hall room 311.

For more information, contact Jamie Maxwell at maxwellja@marshall.edu or Bryan Matthews at bmatthewsua625@gmail.com.

