Advertisement

New state law means earlier Sunday liquor sales

Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West...
Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

The new law, which originated with Senate Bill 2020, technically went into effect Wednesday. It means, though, that you can purchase liquor starting at 6 a.m. on Sundays, beginning this Sunday, in West Virginia.

Restaurants can also include alcohol with delivery orders, provided that food is purchased.

Christmas and Easter Sunday are still an exception to this law.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
The Gallia County sheriff says one person is dead and another has been detained.
One dead in southeast Ohio shooting
ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in...
ChiliFest cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement

Latest News

A witness testifies in a double murder case in Huntington, West Virginia, involving suspect...
Double murder case headed to grand jury
Vaccination rates in West Virginia fall after CDC counting error
West Virginia’s vaccination rate adjusted after counting error by CDC contractor
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a major renovation contract...
Major school renovation project approved
Vaccination rates in West Virginia fall after CDC counting error
Vaccination rates in West Virginia fall after CDC counting error
Boyd County sees 11% vaccination increase in five weeks
Ky. county seeing uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations