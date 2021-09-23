New state law means earlier Sunday liquor sales

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

The new law, which originated with Senate Bill 2020, technically went into effect Wednesday. It means, though, that you can purchase liquor starting at 6 a.m. on Sundays, beginning this Sunday, in West Virginia.

Restaurants can also include alcohol with delivery orders, provided that food is purchased.

Christmas and Easter Sunday are still an exception to this law.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.