New store coming to Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new store where purchases put food on the dinner table for those in need will be opening inside the Huntington Mall.

The Huntington Mall teased the addition on its Facebook page.

BoxLunch is a civic-minded web + brick and mortar based specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise.

With every $10 spent on apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles, BoxLunch will help provide a meal secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Visit For more information about BoxLunch providing meals, visit here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.