Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs

Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on...
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Sierra County, Calif. Accompanied by daughter Luna, left, Faircloth delivered it to a Dixie Fire victim later that day.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — A man and his daughter are bringing donated motorhomes to people who have lost everything in wildfires in the American West.

Woody Faircloth and 9-year-old Luna mainly have been driving the recreational vehicles from Colorado to California to give a quick place to live to people whose homes and businesses have burned.

The pair recently delivered their 95th RV. Faircloth says his nonprofit, EmergencyRV.org, fills a gap for wildfire victims who often wait months for emergency housing. He has a long list of people who need help.

It started from a father-daughter conversation in 2018 and spread on social media.

