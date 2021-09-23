Advertisement

Work on development near Marshall University’s stadium begins

Stadium Center will be home to Starbucks, Qdoba and Papa John’s.
Stadium Center will be home to Starbucks, Qdoba and Papa John’s.(Interstate Commercial Real Estate Services)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Work has begun on a development that is bringing three businesses close to Marshall University’s campus.

Steel needed for construction has arrived for Stadium Center, officials say.

The center will be located along 5th Avenue and will be home to Starbucks, Qdoba and Papa John’s.

Officials say they are in talks with another quick service restaurant to fill an available fourth space.

The goal is to open Stadium Center in the Spring of 2022, officials say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

