Advertisement

CDC: Studies show masks lessen school outbreaks

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention data from the new K-12 school year bolster the agency’s recommendation for masks in schools and in-person classes.

One study in two Arizona counties found coronavirus outbreaks were almost four times more common at public schools without mask mandates on the first day than at those that re-opened with a masking requirement.

Another study found case rates in children and teens increased more in U.S. counties where public schools had no mask mandates than in those where schools had that requirement. These studies lacked data on other measures that could have influenced the results.

A third study counted 1,801 coronavirus-related school closures through mid-September, most of them in the South, where many schools opened earlier than those in other regions.

Still, 96% of U.S. public schools have remained open with in-person classes, the researchers say, while acknowledging that data from some districts may be missing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison time handed down for teen involved in quadruple murder case
New store coming to Huntington Mall
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit seeking shutdown of collection agency
Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West...
New state law means earlier Sunday liquor sales

Latest News

President Joe Biden urged Americans who are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Biden details booster eligibility
The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a bus on fire...
Fire burns through school buses at bus garage
Carmen Day, the mother of Jelani Day, a college student found dead in Illinois River, faults...
Jelani Day's mom faults police investigation of son's disappearance
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1