Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison time handed down for teen involved in quadruple murder case
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
New store coming to Huntington Mall
Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit seeking shutdown of collection agency
Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West...
New state law means earlier Sunday liquor sales

Latest News

Martin County Water Customers will see an average increase of $5.86 monthly.
Kentucky Public Service Commission for Martin County Water District adjustment rate hike
Liquor stores in West Virginia can begin selling as early as 6:00 a.m. starting Sunday,...
Employees and customers prepare for earlier Sunday liquor sales in West Virginia
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial
Pedestrian hit and killed in Pike County
President Joe Biden touts COVID-19 booster shots as health experts debate about access.
Biden urges Americans to get booster shots