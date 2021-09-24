Advertisement

Charleston police looking for person of interest in burglaries

CPD says the burglaries happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road
CPD says the burglaries happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is looking for a person of interest in connection to two burglaries.

They say the burglaries happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road on September 21 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Officers say images of the person of interest were captured by surveillance cameras. They are believed to be a man with brown hair around the age of 25-35. Officers say he has a tattoo on one of his forearms.

The person of interest was seen driving a silver 2010-2015 2-door Toyota Tacoma extended cab...
The person of interest was seen driving a silver 2010-2015 2-door Toyota Tacoma extended cab with damage on the rear driver side panel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

