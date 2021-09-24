Charleston police looking for person of interest in burglaries
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is looking for a person of interest in connection to two burglaries.
They say the burglaries happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road on September 21 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Officers say images of the person of interest were captured by surveillance cameras. They are believed to be a man with brown hair around the age of 25-35. Officers say he has a tattoo on one of his forearms.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.
