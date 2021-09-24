Charleston police looking for person of interest in burglaries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is looking for a person of interest in connection to two burglaries.

They say the burglaries happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road on September 21 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Officers say images of the person of interest were captured by surveillance cameras. They are believed to be a man with brown hair around the age of 25-35. Officers say he has a tattoo on one of his forearms.

The person of interest was seen driving a silver 2010-2015 2-door Toyota Tacoma extended cab with damage on the rear driver side panel. (WSAZ)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

