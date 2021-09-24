Deputies cracking down on tractor-trailer drivers illegally passing school buses

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)— The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up safety efforts on U.S. 35, all to help prevent tractor-trailer drivers from illegally passing school buses.

Sheriff Corey Miller said the problem area is the two-lane section of U.S. 35, near Little 16 Mile Creek Road and Black Oak Road. He said the issue started just 15 days into the district’s school year.

Two weeks ago, a tractor-trailer driver could not stop quickly enough, causing the driver to lose some of his load. Deputies say in the past two weeks they’ve stopped four drivers for driving too fast.

To help, deputies have been making their presence known -- even escorting some school bus drivers on their routes.

“One of the bus drivers got back with me, and actually said when we started that was the first time in 17 school days that nobody had ran a stop sign at stops,” Miller said.

Miller says this ongoing problem should be solved when the project is finished.

