Advertisement

Deputies cracking down on tractor-trailer drivers illegally passing school buses

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)— The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up safety efforts on U.S. 35, all to help prevent tractor-trailer drivers from illegally passing school buses.

Sheriff Corey Miller said the problem area is the two-lane section of U.S. 35, near Little 16 Mile Creek Road and Black Oak Road. He said the issue started just 15 days into the district’s school year.

Two weeks ago, a tractor-trailer driver could not stop quickly enough, causing the driver to lose some of his load. Deputies say in the past two weeks they’ve stopped four drivers for driving too fast.

To help, deputies have been making their presence known -- even escorting some school bus drivers on their routes.

“One of the bus drivers got back with me, and actually said when we started that was the first time in 17 school days that nobody had ran a stop sign at stops,” Miller said.

Miller says this ongoing problem should be solved when the project is finished.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
The Gallia County sheriff says one person is dead and another has been detained.
One dead in southeast Ohio shooting
ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in...
ChiliFest cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement

Latest News

Deputies cracking down on tractor-trailer drivers illegally passing school buses
Deputies cracking down on tractor-trailer drivers illegally passing school buses
One referee believes poor fan behavior is a large reason for the shortage.
Referee shortage leading to postponed, cancelled games
One referee believes poor fan behavior is a large reason for the shortage.
Referee shortage leading to postponed, cancelled games
New store coming to Huntington Mall
New store coming to Huntington Mall