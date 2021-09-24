Employees and customers prepare for earlier Sunday liquor sales in West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Purchasing liquor as your drink of choice for a cookout or tailgate on Sundays usually had to wait until the afternoon.

“Between noon and 1:00 p.m. is when we do most of our business, because everybody’s waiting at the door,” Collis Blake, general manager at King Spirit’s in Barboursville, said.

However, that’s about to change, as a new law now lets liquor stores have the option to open up bright and early on Sundays in West Virginia.

“I think it’ll bring a little more business in to get some stuff for football games or if they’re going out of town or camping. Extended hours always help people out a little bit,” Blake said.

The option for these earlier sales come after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration gave the greenlight for liquor stores to begin selling liquor as early as 6 a.m. on Sundays-- starting Sunday, September 26th.

“We decided to go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” Blake said.

A new time frame that gives early risers like Travis Lutz the ability to purchase what he needs, when it works best for his schedule.

“You have the opportunity to make drinks you couldn’t make before, because you had to wait till one or two o’clock to start. So, now you can go in at eight or nine or whenever and kind of set your day up a little bit better,” Lutz said.

This is a new opportunity that allows customers to buy at a time that works best for them, and provides employees the chance to generate more revenue.

Christmas and Easter Sunday are an exception to this law.

