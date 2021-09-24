Greenup County Deputies looking for person of interest in chase

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest for questioning about a chase Thursday night.

Deputies say the chase happened on Flat Hollow and Lower Wide Oak at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday night when someone drove off in a truck when deputies attempted to pull them over.

Deputies say they’re looking for a passenger that was in the truck.

They say they chased the truck briefly before it veered off the road, hit an old ridge road and went into the woods.

Deputies say it is a 2003 Orange and Black Ford Ranger registered in West Portsmouth, Ohio (WSAZ)

Deputies say the truck was stuck but they are working to get the truck out with a wrecker.

Anyone with information on the chase or the person of interest is asked to call 606-473-1411. All tips can remain anonymous.

