Advertisement

Greenup County Deputies looking for person of interest in chase

Deputies say they’re looking for a passenger that was in the truck.
Deputies say they’re looking for a passenger that was in the truck.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest for questioning about a chase Thursday night.

Deputies say the chase happened on Flat Hollow and Lower Wide Oak at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday night when someone drove off in a truck when deputies attempted to pull them over.

Deputies say they’re looking for a passenger that was in the truck.

They say they chased the truck briefly before it veered off the road, hit an old ridge road and went into the woods.

Deputies say it is a 2003 Orange and Black Ford Ranger registered in West Portsmouth, Ohio
Deputies say it is a 2003 Orange and Black Ford Ranger registered in West Portsmouth, Ohio(WSAZ)

Deputies say the truck was stuck but they are working to get the truck out with a wrecker.

Anyone with information on the chase or the person of interest is asked to call 606-473-1411. All tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison time handed down for teen involved in quadruple murder case
New store coming to Huntington Mall
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit seeking shutdown of collection agency
Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West...
New state law means earlier Sunday liquor sales

Latest News

The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a bus on fire...
Fire burns through school buses at bus garage
CPD says the burglaries happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road
Charleston police looking for person of interest in burglaries
Putnam County Board of Education set to meet on Covid protocols
Putnam County Board of Education set to meet on Covid protocols
Toyota Manufacturing West Virginia celebrates 25 years
Toyota Manufacturing West Virginia celebrates 25 years