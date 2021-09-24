Advertisement

Herd falls to Appalachian State

(WYMT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, NC (WSAZ) - For the second straight game, Marshall failed to score a point in the fourth quarter and it cost them as Appalachian State won 31-30 as the Herd falls to 2-2 on the year. Rasheen Ali ran for 83 yards and had one score while the Marshall passing attack threw for 270 yards but the Mountaineers won in many of the important statistical categories. They led in first downs, total yards and committed just three penalties for 27 yards.

The last points Marshall scored were in the third quarter when they took a 30-21 lead on a touchdown by Ali. Appalachian State took the lead with 5:45 to go when Chandler Staton connected on a 45 yard field goal. Marshall’s final possession ended with a punt and they never got the ball back.

Marshall’s next game is their first one of the CUSA season as they play at Middle Tennessee State on Saturday October 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
The Gallia County sheriff says one person is dead and another has been detained.
One dead in southeast Ohio shooting
ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in...
ChiliFest cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement

Latest News

hhs ashland soccer
Highlanders win 3-1 on the road.
Huntington tops Ashland in soccer
Golden Eagles improve to 5-1 on the season.
Golden Eagles shut out Battlers
UC soccer