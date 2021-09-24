Herd falls to Appalachian State

BOONE, NC (WSAZ) - For the second straight game, Marshall failed to score a point in the fourth quarter and it cost them as Appalachian State won 31-30 as the Herd falls to 2-2 on the year. Rasheen Ali ran for 83 yards and had one score while the Marshall passing attack threw for 270 yards but the Mountaineers won in many of the important statistical categories. They led in first downs, total yards and committed just three penalties for 27 yards.

The last points Marshall scored were in the third quarter when they took a 30-21 lead on a touchdown by Ali. Appalachian State took the lead with 5:45 to go when Chandler Staton connected on a 45 yard field goal. Marshall’s final possession ended with a punt and they never got the ball back.

Marshall’s next game is their first one of the CUSA season as they play at Middle Tennessee State on Saturday October 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.