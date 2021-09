ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Huntington High is two for two this week in high school soccer. They beat Ashland 3-1 Thursday night just a couple of days after beating rival Cabell Midland. Maddux Schultz, Johnny Aya-ay and Ahjay Neginhal scored for HHS while the Tomcats Tucker Keener made the lone goal for Ashland.

