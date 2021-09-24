Kanawha County Commission decides on trick-or-treat night, hands out funding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission met Thursday night to hand out funding to two agencies and decide on trick-or-treat night.

Commissioners voted to give the county health department $100,000 to put toward its antibody clinic, vaccines and staffing.

So far, the health department has administered 63 antibody treatments at their new clinic. The health department plans to reopen the antibody clinic on Saturday.

“Having worked inside the antibody clinic, just watching those patients come in feeling so terrible and really needing an answer, really needing to feel better and keep them out of the hospital -- it’s been very rewarding to see our service line provide that,” said Dr. Sherri Young.

Health officials say antibody treatments are useful but are not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The commission is also giving some extra funds to the help the Metro drug unit. They’re being awarded $50,000.

The unit will use this money to buy drugs in undercover operations and to help stop drug trafficking in the county. Members of the unit say they’ve been able to stop a lot of pill mills.

In other business, commissioners decided it’s time to get in the spooky spirit.

The commission approved the dates for trick-or-treat in the unincorporated areas of Kanawha County. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Commissioners said most residents wanted to have trick-or-treat on a Saturday and they believe that many municipalities will follow suit.

