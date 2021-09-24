Advertisement

Kanawha County Commission decides on trick-or-treat night, hands out funding

The Kanawha County Commission met Thursday night to hand out funding to two agencies and decide...
The Kanawha County Commission met Thursday night to hand out funding to two agencies and decide on trick-or-treat night.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission met Thursday night to hand out funding to two agencies and decide on trick-or-treat night.

Commissioners voted to give the county health department $100,000 to put toward its antibody clinic, vaccines and staffing.

So far, the health department has administered 63 antibody treatments at their new clinic. The health department plans to reopen the antibody clinic on Saturday.

“Having worked inside the antibody clinic, just watching those patients come in feeling so terrible and really needing an answer, really needing to feel better and keep them out of the hospital -- it’s been very rewarding to see our service line provide that,” said Dr. Sherri Young.

Health officials say antibody treatments are useful but are not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The commission is also giving some extra funds to the help the Metro drug unit. They’re being awarded $50,000.

The unit will use this money to buy drugs in undercover operations and to help stop drug trafficking in the county. Members of the unit say they’ve been able to stop a lot of pill mills.

They will use this money for undercover work to help stop drug trafficking in the county.

In other business, commissioners decided it’s time to get in the spooky spirit.

The commission approved the dates for trick-or-treat in the unincorporated areas of Kanawha County. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Commissioners said most residents wanted to have trick-or-treat on a Saturday and they believe that many municipalities will follow suit.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
The Gallia County sheriff says one person is dead and another has been detained.
One dead in southeast Ohio shooting
ChiliFest, an annual rite of fall in Huntington, has been cancelled this year due to a surge in...
ChiliFest cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement

Latest News

Kanawha County 'Trick or Treat' date set
Kanawha County 'Trick or Treat' date set
Drug unit gets more funding
Drug unit gets more funding
There are several local facilities in some areas that produce ethylene oxide.
EPA and WVDEP holds public meeting to discuss ethylene oxide
hhs ashland soccer