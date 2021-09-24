Local coffee shop opening up new location in Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You will soon be able to get a little extra pick me up to help while you shop around the Huntington Mall.

The mall announced Friday that Grindstone Coffeeology, which has a location along 8th street in Huntington, is opening a storefront in the mall.

You will find many of the same items at the new location as you can at their original shop in Huntington.

The new 996 square-foot coffee shop will be located next door to BoxLunch, which, despite the name, will be a retailer offering a collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise. With every $10 customers spend at the store, BoxLunch will provide a meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Grindstone will be roasting its own coffee beans and offering a variety of drinks to customers including cappuccinos, espressos, lattes and cold-brewed iced coffee.

The drink menu also includes sweet and unsweetened tea and italian sodas.

In addition to the drinks, you will be able to get an assortment of breakfast pastries, sandwiches and soup.

Both stores are expected to open in time for the holiday shopping season.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.