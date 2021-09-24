Louisa man arrested for child pornography

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Louisa man is facing multiple counts of child pornography after a raid on his home.

Kentucky State Police arrested Phillip Adam Webb, 34-years-old, on Wednesday.

KSP and the Ashland Police department say the investigation began after they discovered Webb uploading images of child exploitation.

Police searched his home in Louisa and took equipment allegedly used in the crime.

Officers say they also discovered a handgun in the bedroom. Webb is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Webb is currently charged with two counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor under the age of 12, 1st Offense, and one count of Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon.

He was booked into the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

