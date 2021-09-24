Advertisement

Man sentenced in deadly impaired driving case

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man will spend over a decade behind bars on multiple charges in an impaired driving case that left two dead.

Arnold Queen, the man accused of driving impaired on September 5, 2020 and crossing the center line on Route 140 in South Webster and crashing head-on into a motorcycle, killing Steven and Lorena Cahal, will spend at least the next 12 years in prison.

Queen was sentenced Friday afternoon by Judge Howard Harcha at the Scioto County Courthouse to 12 to 15 years, with 12 being mandatory, on four counts connected to the fatal crash, including two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Queen had switched his plea to guilty several weeks ago.

When asked if he had anything to say before the sentencing, Queen said he was sorry.

Several family members of the victims spoke emotionally in the courtroom before the sentencing, saying they felt Queen deserved a life sentence.

“He should have gotten a longer sentence,” Sue Cahal, Steven’s mother, said. “Justice was not served today.”

Queen will be held at the Scioto County Jail until he’s extradited to CRC.

