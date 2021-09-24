Advertisement

New businesses set to open in St. Albans

Crafts of the Coal, which operates currently as a mobile trailer, will open an in-store...
Crafts of the Coal, which operates currently as a mobile trailer, will open an in-store location at 78 Olde Main Plaza.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular food truck company has announced plans to open a storefront location in St. Albans.

Crafts of the Coal, which operates currently as a mobile trailer, will open an in-store location at 78 Olde Main Plaza.

Crafts of the Coal specializes in premium handcrafted ice cream.

Owners say the location is set to open in November. The food truck will continue to operate in addition to the new permanent location.

Olde Main Plaza will also see the opening of The Tap on October 1st.

The Tap offers local craft beer, wine, cider and a specialty food menu, with 24 draft beers available on tap.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison time handed down for teen involved in quadruple murder case
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
New store coming to Huntington Mall
Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit seeking shutdown of collection agency
Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West...
New state law means earlier Sunday liquor sales

Latest News

Toyota Buffalo plant celebrates 25 years
Putnam County’s Toyota plant celebrates 25 year anniversary
A man will spend over a decade behind bars on multiple charges in an impaired driving case that...
Man sentenced in deadly impaired driving case
Grindstone Coffeeology is opening a new location in the Huntington Mall.
Local coffee shop opening up new location in Huntington Mall
The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a bus on fire...
Fire burns through school buses at bus garage