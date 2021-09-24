New businesses set to open in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular food truck company has announced plans to open a storefront location in St. Albans.

Crafts of the Coal, which operates currently as a mobile trailer, will open an in-store location at 78 Olde Main Plaza.

Crafts of the Coal specializes in premium handcrafted ice cream.

Owners say the location is set to open in November. The food truck will continue to operate in addition to the new permanent location.

Olde Main Plaza will also see the opening of The Tap on October 1st.

The Tap offers local craft beer, wine, cider and a specialty food menu, with 24 draft beers available on tap.

