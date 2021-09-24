Pedestrian hit and killed in Pike County
Published: Sep. 24, 2021
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a where one woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Morgan’s Fork Road in Pike County.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m..
Morgan’s Fork Road is shut down in both directions at this time.
