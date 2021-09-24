Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed in Pike County

(AP File Photo)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a where one woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Morgan’s Fork Road in Pike County.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m..

Morgan’s Fork Road is shut down in both directions at this time.

