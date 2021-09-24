Pedestrian hit and killed in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a where one woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the incident happened on Morgan Fork Road in Pike County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Shanna Bracken, 44, of Otway, was walking southbound on Morgan Fork Road when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Bracken was pronounced dead the scene from her injuries.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m..

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Benton Township Fire, MedCare EMS and the Pike County Coroner.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.