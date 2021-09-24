Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new wellness center

Pikeville opens new medical center
Pikeville opens new medical center
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) officials announced the grand opening of their new wellness center on Friday.

The PMC Urgent Care and Family Wellness Center, which is located on Cassady Boulevard, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

This will be PMC’s first urgent care center in Pike County, and it will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

The location will offer various services, such as urgent care, OBGYN, primary care, and Healthy at School’s telemedicine program, among many other things.

Officials said they wanted healthcare facilities in the area to not only be visible, but accessible.

