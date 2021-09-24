Advertisement

Putnam County’s Toyota plant celebrates 25 year anniversary

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Toyota manufacturing plant in Buffalo is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

The plant keeps thousands of people at work, while being the only Toyota plant in North America to make certain parts.

The company was founded in 1996. Back then, officials say they had about 200 team members, but now they’re rolling into the anniversary 2,000 team members strong.

“Now we have about 2,000, and we continue to grow and bring business because our performance is phenomenal,” Srini Matam, President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia says.

The president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing W.Va. says their phenomenal performance continues in 2021. The company is making a 200 million dollar investment to revamp their six cylinder equipment.

In addition to the investment, they’re also creating new 100 new jobs by adding a new line to a new third shift.

Officials say they are the only plant in North America that makes both engines and transmissions, producing nearly 20 million power-trains since 1996. They are also the only Toyota plant in North America to produce hybrid trans-axles for the Sienna and Highlander.

