Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the time of year when some of the best weather conditions overlap the change of the all colors to make for the best time for a vacation or weekend getaway. Weather-wise that truism will be golden this weekend, but as far as fall colors are concerned the leaves are just not ready to turn us on. So for the Sorghum Fest in West Liberty Kentucky and the Apple Fest in Jackson Ohio we will have to settle for nice weather without the pretty colors on our trees this weekend. Here are the specifics.

Friday will dawn with a crisp autumn feel as a cloak of fog settles in overnight. While fogs can be stubborn to burn away in fall, Friday’s white cloak will lift and unveil a deep blue sky shortly after 9AM. School bell temperatures will hover in the 40s (jacket worthy) before rising to 60 by noon. From there 70 is in reach as a day of wall to wall blue skies unfolds.

Friday night football games will see a pristine sunset as readings fall into the 50s by the second half of those rural location games.

Saturday’s sky will turn milky as high clouds streak in and dull the day time sunshine. Any passing shower points north looks rather anemic. Highs will make 70 or better!

Sunday will see the return of deep blue to the skies as the late September air warms through the 70s.

Next week will turn quite warm with sunshine a sure sign that the afore mentioned change of the fall colors will be slow to take hold.

Since it is harvest time on the farm, there is no need for rain this late in the growing season. Right on target the forecast is for warm and dry weather well into next week as highs aim for 80!

