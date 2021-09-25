Advertisement

3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively identified” as be 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.(Fort Worth Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas made a gruesome discovery when three dismembered bodies were found on fire in a dumpster in Fort Worth.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the reported fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

After putting out the fire, they found the bodies of a child, a teenage or adult female and an adult male.

Police said the bodies were “heavily dismembered and there were body parts unaccounted for.”

One of the victims was “tentatively identified” as 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for public for any information that could lead to positive identifications of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a bus on fire...
Fire burns through school buses at bus garage
A man has been arrested following an investigation on burglaries that happened earlier this week.
Man arrested after police investigate multiple burglaries
Deputies say they’re looking for a passenger that was in the truck.
Greenup County Deputies looking for person of interest in chase
The family of the married couple killed in the crash believes his sentence was too light.
Man sentenced in deadly impaired driving case
Phillip Adam Webb is facing several charges after police raid his home
Louisa man arrested for child pornography

Latest News

This Sept. 2021 photo shows Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. Four teenagers have been...
4 accused of plotting school attack on Columbine anniversary
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel debates Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
Tresten Williams, 16, is fighting for his life after an ATV wreck in Ravenswood last week.
Community holds fundraiser in honor of teen injured in ATV crash
Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
New details in Brian Laundrie's disappearance