Bobcats lose to Wildcats

EVANSTON, Ill. -- — Evan Hull rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns Saturday afternoon to lead Northwestern to a 35-6 win over Ohio.

Hull bounced off a defender at the line of scrimmage late in the first quarter before sprinting away for a 90-yard score that helped set the Wildcats (2-2) up for their first win over an FBS team this season.

“I don’t think ever in my career have I had a 90-yard touchdown,” said Hull, who tumbled in after a swipe from a Bobcats defender. “Toward the end I just made up my mind no matter what happens, I’ve got to get into the end zone.”

The Wildcats’ ground game amassed 373 yards to take the pressure off sophomore Ryan Hilinski, who completed just 12 passes for 88 yards in his first start replacing Hunter Johnson.

“We started the way we wanted to,” said Northwestern Pat Fitzgerald, who indicated he won’t name next weekend’s starting quarterback immediately. “Evan was outstanding playing behind our offensive line. We were very physical.”

While its defense struggled to stop the hosts, Ohio (0-4) remained winless after often killing its own drives with a combination of turnovers, costly penalties and sacks. Kurtis Rourke was 20-for-29 for 166 yards with a fumble and an interception.

“We had three turnovers and all three were inside the 50,” Bobcats coach Tim Albin said. “We can’t put our defense in that position.

“You can’t come into Big Ten country and have three turnovers to their one and expect to win.”

Anthony Tyus III and Jake Arthurs added late touchdown runs and Charlie Kuhbander made a pair of short field goals for Northwestern, which led 17-0 at intermission.

Ohio staved off a shutout when backup quarterback Armani Rogers scored on a 55-yard keeper on the game’s final play.

