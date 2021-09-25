Community holds fundraiser in honor of teen injured in ATV crash

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community came together Saturday to raise money for one teen who was severely injured in an ATV crash back in August.

Tresten Williams was riding an ATV in Ravenswood when he crashed into a brick apartment building on the intersection of Fleming Street and South Ritchie Avenue, according to Ravenswood Police. Family members of Williams say he was the one driving the ATV and had to be flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he spent about three weeks. He is now at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where he is completing rehabilitation.

On Saturday, Tresten’s family and friends held a hotdog sale at the Riverfront Park Pavilion to raise money for his recovery.

WSAZ spoke with family members of Williams who say he is on track to be released from the hospital within the next two weeks.

Family members have also set up a GoFundMe for Williams, you can find that here.

