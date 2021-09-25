First Warning Forecast | Bit of rain for Saturday, back to sunshine Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a whole, the weekend forecast is not looking too bad as plenty of dry hours will be seen. However, there is the opportunity for some passing rain on Saturday as a cold front crosses. Behind this front, sunshine returns for Sunday, with dry conditions dominating for much of the week ahead. Temperatures also rise back to seasonably warm levels for the start of next week.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and partial cloud cover. Temperatures have fallen to the mid to upper 40s east but leveled out near 50 degrees farther west where the clouds were thicker overnight.

Expect times of sun and clouds throughout the day. For the afternoon, passing sprinkles or light rain showers are possible as temperatures reach the low 70s.

Scattered showers continue Saturday evening, mainly before dark, then fade overnight. With decreasing clouds, low temperatures drop to the upper 40s as patchy fog settles in.

Sunday sees decent sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday continues the sunny trend as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Afternoon temperatures still get to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday through Friday remain dry with a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures generally reach the mid 70s each day.

