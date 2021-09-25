Advertisement

High School senior donates over 300 items to help kids

Noah Estep donated over 300 items to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office to help children law enforcement comes in contact with.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Senior at Riverside High School has made a donation that will go towards helping the children of Kanawha County.

Noah Estep is an Eagle Scout and for his final project, he volunteered to donate 230 stuffed animals and 56 blankets to the department.

Deputies say these items will go to children they come in contact with who endured a traumatic event or were victim in a crime.

Deputies made a Facebook post on Saturday thanking Noah Estep:

“We are thankful for the supplies, and happy to serve in a community full of thoughtful people who see needs like this and work to fill them.”

Posted by Kanawha County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 25, 2021

