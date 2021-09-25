High School senior donates over 300 items to help kids

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Senior at Riverside High School has made a donation that will go towards helping the children of Kanawha County.

Noah Estep is an Eagle Scout and for his final project, he volunteered to donate 230 stuffed animals and 56 blankets to the department.

Deputies say these items will go to children they come in contact with who endured a traumatic event or were victim in a crime.

Deputies made a Facebook post on Saturday thanking Noah Estep:

“We are thankful for the supplies, and happy to serve in a community full of thoughtful people who see needs like this and work to fill them.”

